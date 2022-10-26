Behind facade of unity, Franco-German relations falter as crises mount

PARIS/BERLIN - When Germany unveiled a 200 billion euro (S$282.32 billion) package to shield its industry and consumers from soaring energy prices, its government failed to notify neighbouring France beforehand, leaving French President Emmanuel Macron seething in private.

“We learnt about it in the press. That’s not the done thing,” a senior French official said.

German officials had visited the Elysée palace days earlier and said nothing about the package Paris believes hands an unfair advantage to German companies and threatens the European Union’s single market.

The number of issues on which France and Germany - the EU’s two richest and most influential members - are at odds is growing, from the bloc’s defence strategy to its response to the energy crisis, relations with China and even fiscal policy.

The stand-off comes as the EU struggles to reach an agreement on whether to cap gas prices in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

It is also impacting Europe’s plans to build its next generation of fighter jets, gas pipeline projects across the EU, and German plans to let China invest in its ports.

Mr Macron’s decision last week to postpone a joint Cabinet meeting underlined the French President’s frustration. Berlin blamed logistical difficulties and played down the rift.

To be sure, the Franco-German couple have had their ups and downs before, and divorce has never ensued.

But Europe can ill afford a breakdown in relations that weakens EU unity as it firefights multiple crises: Russia’s war on its eastern fringe, spiralling inflation and its biggest economies teetering on the brink of recession.

“The goal is to make Berlin understand there’s a problem,” the senior French official said.

But beyond the different dossiers that have been the bane of French and German diplomats for years, a clash of personalities, rivalry for European leadership and wider strategic differences are now bursting out into the open, despite efforts to maintain a facade of unity, French and German sources say.

No personal chemistry

Mr Macron has found it disconcerting that Mr Scholz shows little interest in investing personal time with his French counterpart, unlike his predecessor, Dr Angela Merkel, and has instead cultivated links with the leaders of Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands.

“Macron and Merkel exchanged texts every single day. Scholz doesn’t talk to Macron every day. We even struggled to get them to meet in person,” the French official said.

Beyond the lack of personal chemistry between the modest German leader and the more flamboyant French President, diplomats say the two leaders are at odds over the strategic lessons to be learned from the war in Ukraine.