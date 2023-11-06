Beary safe: Two bears given a new lease of life in UK after loss of their zoo homes

Two bears living in different parts of the world shared the same tale recently: They were rescued after they lost their zoo homes – one to war and the other to closure – and came close to death. And they have found new homes in the United Kingdom.

Less than a year ago, Yampil, an Asiatic black bear from Ukraine, lost his home, after the zoo that it was living in was destroyed by Russian shelling and killed almost 200 of his fellow animals, reported The Guardian on Sunday.

Yampil was rescued from the zoo in the village of Yampil in Donetsk Oblast, which was under the Russian occupation. The bear was named after the village, according to the news outlet.

Yampil is currently living at its temporary home at the Natuurhulpcentrum rescue centre in eastern Belgium, before moving to its new home at Five Sisters Zoo in Scotland in the coming weeks. With the move, Yampil will be the first Ukrainian zoo refugee to arrive in the UK.

In The Guardian report, the zoo’s head of carnivores Garry Curran said that bears can often suffer mental health problems after going through a traumatic experience.

So it was really important that the zoo understood Yampil and what to expect from it.

“Although he appeared a little nervous at first, he seems to have adapted surprisingly well and didn’t actually show any concerning stress-related behaviours. He seems to be a calm and gentle individual, which was reassuring for all of us,” said Mr Curran.

Mr Frederik Thoelen, a spokesman for the zoo said in the report: “If one animal deserves a good and better future, it’s without doubt war victim Yampil. We’re very grateful they can offer Yampil the future he deserves.”