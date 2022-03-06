BBC, CNN halt reporting in Russia after lawmakers approve 'fake news' law

LONDON/LOS ANGELES • Global news media said they were suspending reporting in Russia to protect their journalists after a new law that threatened jail terms of up to 15 years for spreading "fake news".

Britain's BBC said on Friday it had temporarily halted reporting in Russia and, by the end of the day, the Canadian Broadcasting Company and Bloomberg News said their journalists were also stopping work.

CNN and CBS News said they would stop broadcasting in Russia, and other outlets removed Russian-based journalists' bylines as they assessed the situation.

With Russia's attack on Ukraine drawing almost universal condemnation, Moscow has sought to hit back in the information war.

Its communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, blocked Meta Platforms' Facebook, citing 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media, including RT, Sputnik and RIA Novosti. TASS news agency reported that Russia also restricted access to Twitter.

Russian officials have said that false information has been spread by Russia's enemies such as the United States and its Western European allies in an attempt to sow discord among the Russian people.

Lawmakers passed amendments to the criminal code making the spread of "fake" information an offence punishable with fines or jail terms. They also imposed fines for anyone calling for sanctions against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

News executives said the new law would hamper independent reporting and imperil journalists. They said their organisations must balance the obligation to report the news with protecting journalists against retaliation.

Western governments and tech platforms have also banned the Russian news network RT, with the European Union accusing it of systematic disinformation over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In Singapore, viewers on StarHub and Singtel's TV networks have not been able to tune in to RT, a news channel funded by the Kremlin, since Friday night.

Viewers were instead greeted with the message: "Transmission disruption at source. We are working with our partners to resume service. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

When contacted, StarHub and Singtel said that the issue lies with content provider Globecast, an international media company. The Sunday Times has contacted Globecast for a comment.

Checks by ST yesterday showed RT was still accessible on YouTube and Facebook.

REUTERS