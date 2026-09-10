Bayeux Tapestry ‘mania’ sweeps UK as sold-out exhibition of 1,000-year-old medieval artwork opens

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Visitors viewing the Bayeux Tapestry on Sept 10 as it goes on display to the public at the British Museum in London.

LONDON - London’s Bayeux Tapestry exhibition opened on Sept 10 to a British public gripped by “mania” over the medieval artwork depicting the Norman conquest of England, on display outside France for the first time.

Excited visitors who had tickets for the first day of the sold-out exhibition queued outside the British Museum ahead of the opening, where some staff had donned period costumes.

“It is back here for the first time in 950 years!” 46-year-old Catherine Pitt told AFP in the queue outside the museum entrance.

“It is like a big bang moment in our history,” she added.

The unprecedented loan from France, the result of years of diplomacy and set to last until July 2027, has been hailed as a symbol of renewed cross-Channel ties following the rancour of Brexit.

The Times newspaper called the exhibition a “spine-shivering experience” that has sparked “Tapestry-mania” in Britain, while The Economist dubbed it the “hottest ticket” around.

Depicting the 1066 Battle of Hastings and the invasion by William the Conqueror’s Norman army, the 70m-long tapestry has shadowy origins.

It is widely thought to have been made in England almost 1,000 years ago before being transferred to Bayeux in France.

“I am amazed it is in such a good condition. It has survived all these years,” retiree John Heys, 74, told AFP after seeing the exhibition.

Fifty-two-year-old Jenny said it was “moving”, perusing the museum shop stocked with tapestry-themed mugs, dish towels and puzzles.

“It is quite brutal. It is real people in a battle, with death on both sides,” she added, not wanting to share her last name.

The British Museum has so far sold a record 100,000 tickets, which cost £25-£33 (S$42-S$56) for adults.

People queuing to enter the British Museum in London on Sept 10, on the first day of the Bayeux Tapestry exhibition. PHOTO: AFP

‘Emotional’

King Charles III said the temporary transfer was “a precious symbol of trust at a time when trust seems sadly to be in short supply between nations”.

“The colours are beautiful. Illustrations look very modern. For the younger generation it is going to spark interest, more than some history lessons!” said Mela Prasens, 58, after viewing the exhibition.

“It was beautiful, an emotional experience,” added Prasens, who lives in New York.

Around the country, students who learn about the artwork in history classes are gearing up for school trips, while businesses are bidding to capitalise on some of the fervour.

Luxury store Liberty has released cushions inspired by the artwork, priced at £165 each, while budget bakery chain Greggs has unveiled its own embroidered “Ta-Pastry”.

A museum in Reading, west of London, is enjoying a flurry of attention for its little-known Victorian replica of the tapestry, and in the south-east, the Battle of Hastings site anticipated greater footfall from those who missed out on exhibition tickets.

In the heart of the capital, near the British Museum, a pub has hung up an 8m embroidered “Beer Tapestry” recounting the history of brewing in a playful tribute to the more violent original.

“I think it’s quite hard to explain to French people the excitement in the UK. I think the French don’t realise what a big treasure they’ve got,” exhibition curator Michael Lewis told AFP during a preview.

“The British are kind of completely crazy about this object because it’s such a fundamentally important object for our history.”

Staff in period costume greeting visitors to the British Museum in London on Sept 10, the first day of the Bayeux Tapestry exhibition. PHOTO: AFP

‘Processional experience’

Plans to loan the tapestry to London had been considered twice before, but both were aborted – in 1953 for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, and in 1966 for the 900th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings.

In what is believed to be its first time travelling outside France, the tapestry depicting 627 figures and more than 700 animals has been laid flat in a raised glass cabinet.

In its home in Bayeux, it is displayed hanging vertically.

Animations projected on the wall accompany the tapestry, zooming in on details and key events in the artwork, which is replete with gore and drama.

“It’s quite a processional experience because people have to go bit by bit through the tapestry,” Lewis said.

Ticket-holders have 40 minutes to spend inside the exhibition once they enter.

Conservators watched nervously as the delicate, 11th-century artwork was transported by truck in a risky operation from its home in northern France to the British capital in July.

France said last week that two broken threads were spotted during a full condition check.

However, the British Museum said the embroidery was “virtually unchanged”, with thread breaks, measuring a few millimetres at most, not considered significant damage. AFP