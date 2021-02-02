Bayer to help make CureVac's vaccine

BERLIN • German pharmaceutical giant Bayer has agreed to help CureVac produce its experimental Covid-19 vaccine, the latest drugmaker to offer its manufacturing capacity as pressure mounts to boost supplies.

The drugmaker expects to produce 160 million doses of CureVac's shot next year at its Wuppertal site in western Germany, head of pharma Stefan Oelrich said yesterday.

CureVac, which struck a partnership with Bayer last month, started late-stage testing of its vaccine in December and said it expected interim results in the first quarter.

Bayer is the latest drugmaker to join the push to remedy a shortfall of Covid-19 vaccines after Novartis and Sanofi both said last week they would help make Pfizer's shot.

European governments have faced criticism over supply and production bottlenecks as vaccine makers AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna all announced cuts to delivery volumes just as they were expected to ramp up production.

Germany - Europe's largest economy - has been crippled by a second lockdown introduced in November, and many are looking enviously at the faster pace of vaccination in Britain, Israel and the United States.

Keen to show it is taking action, the German federal government was due to meet regional leaders, vaccine manufacturers and European representatives yesterday to discuss how to boost production.

CureVac chief executive Franz-Werner Haas said manufacturers were struggling with production due to a shortage of equipment to make so-called messenger RNA vaccines.

Nasdaq-listed CureVac, which is backed by investors Dietmar Hopp, the Gates Foundation and GlaxoSmithKline as well as the German government, has said it aims to produce up to 300 million doses of the vaccine this year.

Due to the cooperation with Bayer, it expects to be able to make between 600 million and one billion doses next year, Mr Haas said.

Meanwhile, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said AstraZeneca would deliver 30 per cent more coronavirus vaccine doses to the European Union than it had earlier pledged.

The company will send nine million additional doses and "will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled", Mrs Von der Leyen tweeted on Sunday after days of tensions over production delays.

CureVac, which is backed by investors Dietmar Hopp, the Gates Foundation and GlaxoSmithKline as well as the German government, has said it aims to produce up to 300 million doses of the vaccine this year. Due to the cooperation with Bayer, it expects to be able to make between 600 million and one billion doses next year, said CureVac's chief executive.

An EU source said the first deliveries would start in the second week of this month.

AstraZeneca would also extend its production capacity in Europe, Mrs Von der Leyen added.

The EU leader sent the tweet after talks on Sunday with the leaders of the drug firms that have signed vaccine contracts with the EU.

She said the new doses represented an increase of 30 per cent on the previous orders.

The aim was still to vaccinate 70 per cent of adults in the EU by the end of summer, she added.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE