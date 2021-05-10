Battle over Scotland's future reignited after UK election results

LONDON • The battle for the future of Scotland has begun after a dramatic set of British election results left the United Kingdom starkly divided.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party cemented its grip on Labour's former heartland in northern England, while in Scotland parties pushing to split away from the UK won a historic majority.

That threw Mr Johnson and Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon into what could be a vicious and lengthy showdown over whether a new referendum should be held for Scottish independence.

Cabinet member Michael Gove yesterday repeatedly deflected questions about whether the UK government would block a second referendum if the Scottish government legislated for one, arguing that the focus should be on recovering from the pandemic.

He also said not all SNP voters want the party to prioritise the push for independence. "If we get sucked into a conversation about referenda and constitutions, then we are diverting attention from the issues that are most important to the people in Scotland and across the United Kingdom," he told Sky News.

The elections that took place across the UK on Thursday served as a bellwether for the mood in a nation that has been among the most affected by the pandemic.

They involved town and city mayors, district councils, the Welsh and Scottish Parliaments, the London Assembly, and a special vote to choose a new MP for the Brexit-backing town of Hartlepool.

Mr Johnson went into the elections on the back foot, fending off allegations of misdemeanours and incompetence in office, and he emerged from it stronger.

The political debate had been dominated by sensational claims that he broke rules over the luxury refurbishment of his official residence. But voters did not care.

In Scotland, too, Ms Sturgeon had suffered setbacks in the run-up to the elections. But while her SNP fell one seat short of an outright majority, she will claim her party's unprecedented dominance of the Scottish Parliament - which, allied with a strong result for the pro-independence Greens, will give her a mandate to break away from the rest of the UK.

That contest seems set to define British politics for the next few years. It will put the UK's two most formidable political campaigners against each other, fresh from their own electoral successes.

The skirmishing began immediately. Ms Sturgeon warned that Mr Johnson would have to go to the Supreme Court to stop her from triggering a referendum.

Pressed on whether the UK government would take the fight over a second referendum to the courts, Mr Gove said: "We are not going to go there.

"Instead of concentrating on the things that divide, let's concentrate on the things that unite."

Mr Johnson responded by convening a rare "summit" of all the leaders of the devolved nations to try to plot a joint plan for recovery from the pandemic, and invited Ms Sturgeon to be part of "Team UK".

BLOOMBERG