Barcelona turns shipping containers into social housing

BARCELONA • Down a cobblestone street a few metres from Las Ramblas boulevard, a vivid, contemporary-style building sits incongruously among the ancient churches and medieval squares that typify Barcelona's old quarter.

The minimalist structure is home to a dozen new flats built out of disused shipping containers, the latest innovation in the Spanish city's search for a solution to its ongoing social housing crisis.

Rising rents and a shortage of public housing that stems from policies geared towards home ownership are putting pressure on Spain's most vulnerable citizens, housing experts say.

"In Spain, you still have these ideological debates over whether it's ownership or rental we should (focus on) - you need to tackle both," said Ms Sorcha Edwards, secretary-general of Housing Europe, a network of affordable-housing groups. "Even when (social housing) supply goes up the supply is not matching people's incomes. So local economies suffer, families suffer," she told Reuters. "In the most extreme cases, you have evictions and homelessness."

By turning to shipping containers, Spain's second-largest city has taken inspiration from similar projects in places such as London, Amsterdam and Vancouver, where recycled maritime containers have been used for emergency or social housing.

Cheaper and easier to build than traditional buildings, shipping container homes could help vulnerable people stay in their communities, said social affairs professor Oscar Martinez Rivera at Barcelona's Ramon Llull University. "It is essential (for neighbourhoods) to maintain local residents. This impacts directly on the social fabric that has often sustained (people in) situations of vulnerability."

City Hall spokesman Rosa Diaz said the shipping container project is one of several new ways to increase the public housing supply, adding that "the need for mostly affordable housing is growing because prices have skyrocketed in recent years".

Social rented housing in Spain represents about 2 per cent of the total housing stock, against the European Union average of nearly 12 per cent, according to official statistics. Traditionally, Spain's social housing policy has been based on "vivienda de proteccion publica", or publicly protected housing.

Under this model, which experts say is a peculiarity among European social housing models, tenants become owners after a fixed period of occupation, explained Mr Jaime Palomera, a housing researcher at the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

After that period, normally between 10 and 30 years, the occupiers can sell the property at market prices, meaning often only higher earners can afford them, he added.

Some provinces have moved away from the model over the last decade or so, as critics say it is partly to blame for the dearth of social housing in the country today. "It has not only contributed to the lack of social housing but has also raised prices for everyone," Mr Palomera said.

