Baptism of fire as UK PM wrestles with queen's death

LONDON - For decades, every British prime minister has had to weigh up how to lead the country through the possible demise of Queen Elizabeth II. Liz Truss barely got 48 hours.

For the first time in its long history, Britain acquired a new prime minister and monarch in the same week, with the 96-year-old queen's death on Thursday.

Boris Johnson's Conservative successor Truss was only appointed premier by the queen on Tuesday - an event, at the royal estate of Balmoral in Scotland, that yielded the monarch's last official photograph.

"I have personally greatly valued her wise advice," both before and since becoming premier, Truss told a hushed House of Commons on Friday.

"She generously shared with me her deep experience of government, even in those last days."

Johnson, reflecting ruefully on his ouster, told MPs about his final audience when he submitted his resignation to the queen at Balmoral, an hour before Truss' appointment.

"In that audience, she was as radiant and as knowledgeable and as fascinated by politics as ever I can remember, and as wise in her advice as anyone I know, if not wiser," he said.

Just hours before the queen's death, Truss had been in parliament unveiling a huge package of emergency relief to cap rocketing energy prices.

The debate was interrupted after she and opposition leaders were discreetly handed notes, informing them that the queen's health had taken a serious turn for the worse.

Churchill to now

About four hours later, Truss was told of her death by Buckingham Palace, according to Downing Street - two hours before the nation and world were informed.

Truss was the queen's 15th prime minister in a 70-year reign that opened with wartime leader Winston Churchill in Downing Street.

The queen was just 25 when she succeeded her father in 1952. By her own admission, Elizabeth relied on Churchill to help her fulfil the constitutional duties attendant on the monarch.

By the end of her reign, prime ministers had come to rely on the queen's decades of experience and sotto voce guidance during their weekly, and very private, audiences.