Banksy coronavirus graffiti removed from London train

LONDON (AFP) - British street artist Banksy's latest work, tackling the spread of coronavirus, that appeared inside a London Underground train carriage "some days ago" has been removed, according to transport operators.

The graffiti star uploaded a video on social media on Tuesday, captioned "If you don't mask - you don't get".

In it, the artist is seen in a boiler suit spray painting stencils of his iconic rats inside a train, with one sneezing blue droplets.

Transport for London later told AFP the work was removed "some days ago" due to the company's strict anti-graffiti policy.

However, the transport operator would welcome Banksy to recreate his message "in a suitable location", it added.

"We appreciate the sentiment of encouraging people to wear face coverings, which the vast majority of customers on our transport network are doing," a TfL spokesman said.