Banks battle back-to-office fatigue with ping pong, snacks, indoor gardens

LONDON/NEW YORK - Finance bosses are offering more incentives, including free meals, ping pong and"contemplative spaces", as they battle to get staff back to the office, while concerns about the cost and value of commuting to work weigh on attendance worldwide.

Hybrid working policies were introduced across the industry during the Covid-19 pandemic, but data seen by Reuters and interviews with finance sector executives showed attendances falling short of expectations globally.

And with expenses like fuel and food rising rapidly, workers accustomed to pocketing commuting costs have further reason to want to stay away, handing employers a challenge to increase the appeal of office working.

"Employers have done a fair amount to make the office more attractive and purposeful," Ms Kathryn Wylde, chief executive officer of the Partnership for New York City, told Reuters, citing a range of perks from free meals to improving social space with ping pong tables.

But a global survey of nearly 80,000 workers conducted by consultancy Advanced Workplace Associates (AWA) showed employees are not complying with hybrid working policies.

Where organisations have policies requiring two, two or three, or three days in the office, attendance is respectively 1.1 days, 1.6 days and 2.1 days, AWA found.

"When we came out of lockdown and regulations were relaxed, people tried coming into the office... and when they got there they found all they were doing was being on Zoom calls" said Mr Andrew Mawson, managing director of AWA.

"The reason people are not going into offices is because they got used to a lifestyle and cost structure that suits them," he said.

Senior managers can be among the most adamant about staying home, said Ms Kelly Beaver, CEO for UK and Ireland of polling firm Ipsos, which is abandoning its two days-a-week hybrid policy in favour of a more flexible approach.

"We find some of them are less tolerant of tiny office frustrations, or they feel travelling to an office is an unnecessary burden... but they are missing out on networking," she said.

Office as hotel

While younger finance industry staff are mindful how remote working might impact career progress, jobseekers often cite remote working as a preference.

Since the start of August, 80 per cent of people searching for finance jobs on Flexa, a global online platform which lets users search roles based on flexible working preferences, specified a preference for "remote" or "remote-first" roles, a 33 per cent increase since March, a Flexa spokesperson said.

Employees still hold a great deal of sway, said Mr Peter Hogg, cities director at property consultant Arcadis in London.

"It is a high risk strategy for firms to be too directive in terms of telling people what they have to do," Mr Hogg said.