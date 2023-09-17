Balmain pieces stolen in attack ahead of Paris Fashion Week

PARIS – Balmain merchandise was stolen after a delivery driver was attacked as the high-end label prepares to unveil its new collection at Paris Fashion Week later in September.

More than 50 pieces were stolen after a driver was hijacked transporting the pieces between the airport and Balmain’s headquarters in central Paris, designer Olivier Rousteing wrote on his official Instagram page, adding that the driver was safe.

A company spokesperson did not immediately reply when asked to comment on Sunday outside of normal business hours. It was unclear which airport Mr Rousteing was referring to.

The creative director said he found out about the theft on Saturday morning as he was doing fittings ahead of the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show scheduled on Sept 27.

Balmain belongs to Qatar’s investment fund Mayhoola, which also owns Valentino.

Balmain is known for its elegant and modern tailoring designs, as well as its red carpet gowns.

Recently, actress Emily Blunt wore a mint-green Balmain dress at the Paris premiere of the movie Oppenheimer. Singer Beyonce wore various bespoke Balmain pieces during her Renaissance tour. BLOOMBERG

