Baggage handlers at London Heathrow airport to strike over pay offer

LONDON – Baggage handlers at London’s Heathrow airport will go ahead with a strike on Friday and the weekend, with additional industrial action planned over New Year’s Eve that threatens to disrupt one of Europe’s most important aviation hubs.

The Unite union said more than 400 workers at Heathrow Terminals 2, 3 and 4 will walk out following a “miserable” pay offer from their employer, Menzies Aviation.

The first strike will start at 4am on Dec 16 and last until the early hours of Dec 19. The second will start at the same time on Dec 29 and end early on Jan 1.

The labour group said the company had offered a 4 per cent raise backdated to May this year and a further 6.5 per cent next year. It is demanding 13 per cent for this year alone. UK inflation was 10.7 per cent in November.

“This is a classic case of an employer that can fully afford to pay workers a fair pay increase but has chosen not to,” said Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham.

An earlier strike at Menzies over three days last month had little impact, according to airlines and Heathrow.

Menzies Aviation is “extremely disappointed” with the decision, said Mr Miguel Gomez Sjunnesson, an executive vice-president at the company, adding that another union – GMB – had accepted the pay package.

“Our offer of a 10.5 per cent salary increase is extremely competitive,” he said.

The planned new strike dates will coincide with Border Force action, with about 1,000 officers in the Public and Commercial Services Union due to walk out on eight days from Dec 23 to Dec 31 at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow airports. BLOOMBERG