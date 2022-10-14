'Back again... dear, oh dear': King Charles to PM Truss

LONDON - As British Prime Minister Liz Truss battled with some lawmakers in her own party to rethink tax-cut plans that sent markets into turmoil, she met King Charles III for a weekly audience at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

The 15-second video clip of their encounter showed her curtsying as she entered the room to meet the king and saying: "Your Majesty... lovely to see you again."

King Charles replied: "So you've come back again? Dear, oh dear. Anyway…"

The clip, which came after another day of turmoil in the economic markets and mutinous plotting on the Conservative party backbenches, quickly went viral.

On Thursday, British foreign minister James Cleverly shied away from confirming or denying whether the government would retain its corporation tax policy, saying only it was important to keep businesses competitive.

"The chancellor will come to the dispatch box," he said when asked by Sky News whether the corporation tax plan would definitely stay.

"I think it's absolutely right that we've made it clear that we want to invest in businesses."

There has been vocal criticism of the government's overall plans from within the Conservative Party, as polls show its support has collapsed. Newspapers reported that some lawmakers who never wanted Ms Truss to replace Mr Boris Johnson as leader in the first place, already wanted her out.

Ms Truss has promised to end years of economic stagnation by cutting taxes and implementing reforms.

But a fire-sale in the government bond market has driven up borrowing costs and mortgage rates and forced the Bank of England to intervene to protect pension funds.

Trading was calmer on Thursday, with yields falling.

REUTERS