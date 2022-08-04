BA stops ticket sales for some Heathrow flights

LONDON • British Airways has halted ticket sales for some short-haul services out of London Heathrow airport through next Monday to make room for passengers who have had their flights scrapped amid capacity caps at the hub.

The unit of IAG said the move follows Heathrow's request for carriers to limit new bookings after introducing a cap of 100,000 daily departing customers on July 12 to help cope with a staffing crisis.

"We've decided to take responsible action and limit the available fares on some Heathrow services to help maximise rebooking options for existing customers, given the restrictions imposed on us and the ongoing challenges facing the entire aviation industry," said a BA spokesman by e-mail.

The British carrier has cancelled about 13 per cent of planned capacity this summer due to a shortfall in its own employees and the steps imposed by Heathrow.

Airlines and airports across Europe are struggling to meet demand that is rebounding strongly from the coronavirus crisis.

The London hub warned last week that the situation could persist through next summer.

BLOOMBERG