Partial vote results show Azerbaijan president cements grip on power

BAKU - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev secured a fifth consecutive term in elections on Feb 7, partial official results showed, an expected outcome after his country’s landmark victory over Armenian separatists in 2023.
The early tallies showed that Mr Aliyev won the election with 92.1 per cent of the votes after 54.5 per cent of electoral precincts declared results, in a ballot held amid a crackdown on independent media and in the absence of any real opposition.
Turnout was 67.7 per cent, Central Election Commission chief Mazahir Panahov told a press conference.
Mr Aliyev was heralded at home in September after his troops recaptured the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenian separatists who had controlled it for decades.
But the oil-rich nation’s main opposition parties boycotted the vote, which one opposition leader, Mr Ali Kerimli, of the Popular Front party, called an “imitation of democracy”.
“There are no conditions in the country for the conduct of free and fair elections,” he said.
The six other candidates who were running are little-known and have praised Mr Aliyev as a great statesman and commander-in-chief since he announced the election in December, a year ahead of schedule.
Singing patriotic songs, several thousand of Aliyev supporters gathered on Feb 7 evening in the streets of central Baku to celebrate his re-election.
Some demonstrators held signs that read “Karabakh’s liberator” and “We are proud of you!”
The president and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva went to Karabakh on Feb 7 to cast their ballots in the region’s main city of Khankendi.
For the first time in Azerbaijan’s post-Soviet history, 26 polling stations opened in Karabakh.
The enclave has been largely deserted after its entire ethnic-Armenian population – more than 100,000 people – fled to Armenia after Baku’s takeover.
‘Escalating crackdown’
In January, Mr Aliyev called the Karabakh victory “an epochal event unparallelled in Azerbaijan’s history”.
“The election will mark the beginning of a new era” for the country, he said, as it was holding a presidential election on all its territory for the first time.
Supporters have praised Mr Aliyev for turning a country once thought of as a Soviet backwater into a flourishing energy supplier to Europe.
But critics say he has crushed opposition groups and suffocated independent media.
Mr Aliyev’s win was a foregone conclusion, said independent analyst Ghia Nodia.
There was “no suspense whatsoever in these elections without the slightest sign of competitiveness.”
In recent months, Azerbaijani authorities have intensified pressure on independent media outlets, arresting several critical journalists who have exposed high level graft.
“All fundamental rights are being violated in the country, opposition parties can’t function normally, freedom of assembly is restricted, media are under government pressure, and political dissent is being suppressed,” said Mr Kerimli, of the Popular Front.
Amnesty International said on Feb 6 that “The escalating crackdown by Azerbaijani authorities ahead of the elections is not just an attack on individual rights, it’s a widespread, coordinated assault on civil society and the rule of law.”
Dynastic rule
Mr Aliyev, 62, was first elected president in 2003 after the death of his father Heydar Aliyev, a former KGB officer who had ruled Azerbaijan since 1993.
He was re-elected in 2008, 2013 and in 2018, with 86 per cent of the votes.
All the elections were denounced by opposition parties as rigged.
In 2009, Mr Aliyev amended the country’s constitution so he could run for an unlimited number of presidential terms, a move criticised by rights advocates who say he could become president for life.
In 2016, Azerbaijan adopted controversial constitutional amendments that extended the president’s term in office to seven years from five.
Cementing the decades-long dynastic grip on power, the president has also appointed his wife as first vice-president.
Around six million voters were registered for the election being monitored by observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). AFP