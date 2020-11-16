Azerbaijan extends Armenian pullout deadline

KALBAJAR (Azerbaijan) • Azerbaijan said yesterday it had agreed to extend a deadline for Armenia to withdraw from a disputed district as part of a peace accord that ended six weeks of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Residents of the Kalbajar district in Azerbaijan, which has been controlled by Armenian separatists since a 1990s post-Soviet war, began a mass exodus in the days leading up to the initial withdrawal deadline yesterday.

But a foreign policy adviser to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said his country had extended the deadline because of humanitarian considerations.

Mr Hikmet Hajiyev said the withdrawal of "Armenian armed forces and of illegal Armenian settlers" was delayed until Nov 25, following an appeal from Armenia and mediation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Kalbajar's settlement by Armenians was illegal. The people who were resettled there have no property rights," Mr Hajiyev told a news conference.

Kalbajar was almost exclusively populated by ethnic Azerbaijanis before they were expelled by Armenians in the 1990s war between the two countries over Nagorno-Karabakh, and a majority of the homes being abandoned previously belonged to Azerbaijanis.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalists saw fleeing residents pile furniture and kitchenware into vehicles before leaving for Armenia on the weekend.

Smoke rose over the valley near the village of Charektar after residents set their homes on fire, preferring to leave devastation in their wake and homes that would be uninhabitable by Azerbaijanis.

"We also moved our parents' graves, the Azerbaijanis will take great pleasure in desecrating our graves. It's unbearable," one Charektar resident said.

A Russian peacekeeping contingent sent to Nagorno-Karabakh has set up checkpoints and positions in the region's administrative centre Stepanakert. The deployment was part of the peace deal, which sees Armenia cede territory that Azerbaijan's forces gained in the weeks of fighting.

Moscow's peacekeeping mission, which the military said included soldiers that were previously stationed in Syria, comprises some 2,000 troops for a renewable five-year mission.

The Defence Ministry said yesterday that over two days, it had escorted more than 700 people returning to Stepanakert, which was shelled heavily during the fighting.

The former Soviet rivals agreed to end hostilities last week after efforts by Russia, France and the US to get a ceasefire fell through during the nearly two months of clashes. A key part of the peace deal includes Armenia's return of Kalbajar, as well as the Aghdam district by Nov 20 and the Lachin district by Dec 1, which have been held by Armenians since the 1990s war that left 30,000 people dead.

Mr Hajiyev said yesterday the timetable for the Armenian withdrawal of the remaining districts was unchanged.

Armenia has said 2,317 of its fighters were killed in clashes in which both sides accused the other of targeting civilian infrastructure.

Azerbaijan has not revealed its military casualties, but Mr Putin said the number of deaths on both sides surpassed 4,000 and that tens of thousands of people had been forced to flee their homes.

Before departing en masse, Armenians flocked to the Dadivank monastery nestled in a Kalbajar gorge for a final visit.

AFP journalists witnessed a dozen women asking to be baptised at the religious site.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE