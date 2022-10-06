Awkward anniversary as French far-right marks 50 years

PARIS - France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Wednesday her anti-immigration party is "ready to govern" as it marked 50 years since its founding, an awkward anniversary that has highlighted her troubled relationship with her father.

The party's financial difficulties and the continuing bitterness and rivalry inside the Le Pen family clan mean there are no major celebrations for the half-century landmark.

Jean-Marie Le Pen, Marine's father and the co-founder of the National Front in 1972, has not been invited to a conference on Thursday which is the only event planned for the occasion.

"From a protest party, we have become a party that is ready to govern," Marine Le Pen told parliament on Wednesday, with the reference to her father heading a mere "protest party" likely to further displease him.

"Today I wish to pay tribute to all of the activists that for 50 years have worked for the national cause," she added.

After replacing Jean-Marie as head of the party after his nearly 40-year stint at the helm, Le Pen ejected him in 2015 as part of her strategy of cleaning up the National Front's image.

Three years later, she changed the party's name from the National Front to National Rally (RN) as a re-branding exercise intended to further distance herself from the legacy of anti-Semitism and racism associated with her father.

The move has paid dividends at the ballot box, moving the party from the fringes to the political mainstream.

At her third tilt at the presidency, Le Pen scored her party's highest ever result in April, winning 41 per cent of votes against President Emmanuel Macron who was elected for a second term.

Concerns about crime, immigration and the rising cost of living then saw her party increase its representation in parliament 10-fold in June elections to a historic high of 89 seats, making it the biggest opposition group.

"From hope to power, we continue!" the interim president of the party, Jordan Bardella, who replaced Le Pen when she stood for the presidency, wrote on Twitter.

Moderate image?

Many far-right MPs and senior party figures were reportedly reluctant to mark the 50th anniversary of the National Front (FN) at all, given the associations with Jean-Marie who is viewed as toxic by a majority of the French electorate.

The low-level event on Thursday was seen as a compromise and will focus on the party's success in spotlighting themes such as immigration, Euroscepticism, job losses due to globalisation, and Islamism.