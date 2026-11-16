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Austria's ex-foreign minister Kneissl says Vienna is revoking her citizenship, TASS reports

FILE PHOTO: Austrian former Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 18, 2025. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

MOSCOW, Nov 16 - Karin Kneissl, a former Austrian foreign minister who lives in Russia, said on Monday that Austrian authorities have initiated proceedings to revoke her citizenship, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Austria's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A longtime champion of closer ties with Russia, Kneissl served as Austria's foreign minister between 2017 and 2019. In 2018, she invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to her wedding, and was pictured dancing with him.

Kneissl said in 2023 she was moving to St Petersburg to work at an academic centre, which she heads.

TASS cited Kneissl as saying at a conference in Moscow: "The Austrian leadership has launched a legal procedure to revoke my citizenship, which would leave me stateless."

According to TASS, Kneissl said that she would request a travel document from the United Nations, if her Austrian citizenship is ultimately revoked. REUTERS