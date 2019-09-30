Austrians head to polls with conservatives set to win

VIENNA • Mr Sebastian Kurz was expected to emerge victorious in Austria's snap parliamentary election yesterday, but it remains unclear whether the conservative leader will lean left or to the far right in seeking the coalition partner he needs for a majority.

The election follows the collapse in May of Mr Kurz's coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) after a video sting scandal that forced FPO Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache to step down.

Mr Kurz, 33, has remained largely unscathed from the scandal, even gaining voters from the FPO as its support has slipped to roughly a fifth of the electorate from a little more than a quarter in the last vote in 2017.

"We are very confident. We have a clear goal, namely to come first in this election. We want to improve our result," Mr Kurz told reporters before casting his vote in Vienna, referring to the 31.5 per cent his People's Party (OVP) achieved in 2017.

Few doubt he will meet those objectives. The overall picture since the scandal's immediate aftermath has been remarkably stable. Opinion polls have generally shown the OVP far ahead with roughly a third of the vote, the Social Democrats slightly ahead of the FPO, and the resurgent Greens a distant fourth.

Mr Kurz has said he will talk to all parties if he wins the election. His two most likely choices are either to ally with the FPO again or with the Greens and liberal Neos. A centrist coalition with the Social Democrats is possible but unlikely under their current leadership.

Surveys suggest the environment is voters' top concern, which has lifted the Greens from less than 4 per cent of the vote at the last election to about 13 per cent in recent opinion polls.

While they might be able to give Mr Kurz and his party a narrow majority in Parliament, he is unlikely to want to be at the mercy of a small number of its left-wing lawmakers. That means that if he does ally with the Greens, he will probably seek a three-way deal including the liberal, pro-business Neos.

It could take time for the Greens and Mr Kurz to convince their supporters about working with each other. Many Greens voters see Mr Kurz as their enemy since he brought the far right to power. Many of Mr Kurz's core voters, such as farmers and big business, are wary of the left-wing Greens.

As the campaign wound up last week, the FPO sought to focus attention on its core issue of migration, railing against immigrants in general and Muslims in particular, rather than addressing recent scandals that have eroded its support and could hurt Mr Kurz's image if he allies with the FPO again.

"It is hard to say what will happen," FPO leader Norbert Hofer said after casting his ballot.

REUTERS