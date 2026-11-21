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VIENNA, Nov 20 - Austria's foreign ministry said on Friday its website was hacked last week and records containing the contact details of its staff were viewed, though it did not say whom it suspected of penetrating its cyber defences.

"Between November 12 and 13, the foreign ministry's website, which is operated by an external service provider, was accessed in an unauthorized manner," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it happened during a global Microsoft outage.

The hack was detected on November 13 and stopped immediately, it said.

"An investigation by a team of experts found that during the unauthorized access, data records were viewed that listed the names and work contact details of employees at ministry headquarters as well as at diplomatic missions abroad," it said.

The ministry did not suggest who might be responsible.

One country with which Austria's relations have soured in recent years is Russia.

While Austria is militarily neutral, politically it has sided with Ukraine since Russia's all-out invasion of that country in 2022.

Austria said in July that Russia was responsible for a cyberattack on the Austrian foreign ministry in late 2019 and early 2020, denouncing Russia's "malicious cyber activities" along with eight other European Union member states that also said they had been targeted by Russia.

Russia has repeatedly denied Western hacking allegations.

Vienna has in the past expelled Russian diplomats for activities incompatible with their diplomatic status, a term generally used to describe spying. Most recently, it expelled four Russians last month, bringing the total number of Russians declared personae non gratae since 2020 to 18.

Russia said at the time there would be an "appropriate response", and Austria said four days later that Russia had expelled a trade delegate working at its embassy in Moscow. REUTERS