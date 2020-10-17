Austrian foreign minister tests positive for Covid-19 after EU meeting

  Published
    10 min ago

VIENNA (REUTERS) - Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has tested positive for the coronavirus and might have caught it at a meeting with his European Union counterparts on Monday (Oct 12), a spokesman for his ministry said on Saturday.

"As a precautionary measure all members of the government will be tested on Saturday. It is suspected that Schallenberg might have been infected at the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday," the spokesman said, adding that Schallenberg was symptom-free and had a routine test.

