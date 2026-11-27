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FILE PHOTO: Austrian former property tycoon Rene Benko arrives in the courtroom as another trial starts in Innsbruck, Austria, November 4, 2026. REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/File Photo

VIENNA, Nov 27 - An Austrian appeals court turned fallen property tycoon Rene Benko's suspended 15-month sentence for insolvency-related fraud into six months in prison on Friday, a court spokesperson said.

• A lower court in Benko's home city of Innsbruck convicted him on December 10, 2025, of hiding valuables from creditors, including two luxury watches and cuff links found in a safe, his second conviction for insolvency-related fraud. His sentence also included a fine of €4,320 ($4,743)

• Since then, he was convicted at a retrial in September of a second count in his first criminal case, increasing his sentence in that case to 30 months from an original two years, of which he has now served 22 months

• Benko was convicted of aggravated fraud this month in a third criminal trial, and sentenced to an additional two years in prison. He is appealing that decision

• Benko is currently under house arrest, wearing an ankle monitor, in Innsbruck

• Friday's decision by the appeals court in Innsbruck, which effectively replaced the original suspended sentence and fine at first instance with the six-month prison sentence, took into account the increased sentence at retrial in September, a spokesperson for the court said REUTERS