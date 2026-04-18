Austria recalls baby food jars in health scare

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VIENNA – A supplier of baby food jars in Austria is recalling a line saying a lethal substance may have been introduced through tampering.

The HiPP brand said it was recalling its “entire line of baby food jars sold at SPAR Austria” as “it cannot be ruled out that a hazardous substance was introduced into the HiPP Carrot/Potato – 190g product through tampering, and consumption could be fatal”.

Customers were asked not to consume the product, which can be identified by a white label with a red circle on the bottom of the jar, and instead return it to the store of purchase.

Police in the eastern Burgenland region have put out a call for witnesses, according to the statement, but declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

No further details were available, notably regarding the nature of the deadly substance mentioned and the events which sparked the investigation.

In February, French food giant Danone recalled more than 120 batches of infant milk formula in Austria and Germany, according to Austria’s Ages food agency. AFP







