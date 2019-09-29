Austria holds early vote after far-right corruption scandal

VIENNA (AP) - Austrians are electing a new Parliament, four months after a corruption scandal brought down ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's coalition government with the far-right Freedom Party.

Some 6.4 million voters aged 16 and up are eligible to cast ballots for Sunday's (Sept 29) election.

The Alpine country of 8.8 million has been run by a non-partisan interim administration appointed in June, after the publication of a video showing Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache appearing to offer favors to a purported Russian investor triggered the Kurz government's collapse.

Kurz, whose center-right People's Party was leading recent opinion polls, will likely have to choose whether to form a fresh coalition with a chastened Freedom Party or team up with the center-left Social Democrats.

First exit polls will be released after voting ends at 5 pm. (1500 GMT).