Australia urges China to press Russia on ending war in Ukraine

NEW YORK - Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, in her first major speech at the United Nations, called on China to leverage its relationship with Russia and pressure President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Beijing's status as a permanent member of the Security Council gives it a leading role in securing global peace, Ms Wong told UN delegates in New York on Friday, a day after she met her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

"In this pursuit, the world looks to China, a great power, a permanent member of the Security Council with a 'no limits partnership' with Russia," Ms Wong said.

Australia's Labor government has been attempting to repair damaged diplomatic relations with China, its largest trading partner, since taking office in May.

Meanwhile, Iran said it is planning "proportional action" in response to Ukraine's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties over the reported supply of Iranian drones to Russia, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Saturday. Mr Nasser Kanaani said Ukraine should "refrain from being influenced by third parties who seek to destroy relations between the two countries", according to a ministry statement.

Ukraine said on Friday that it would downgrade diplomatic ties with Iran over Teheran's decision to supply Russian forces with drones, a move that President Volodymyr Zelensky called "a collaboration with evil".

In Moscow, Russia said it has replaced its top logistics general on Saturday, after a series of setbacks, while Kremlin-held regions of eastern and southern Ukraine voted for a second day on becoming part of Russia.

The changing of the guard comes amid a major mobilisation drive by Russia after the Ukraine invasion revealed widespread logistical difficulties, with Kyiv now taking back more and more territory.

Russia's invasion and recent gains by the Ukrainian army in a lightening counter-offensive have laid bare important logistical flaws, with some analysts seeing logistics as the weak link in Moscow's army.

"Army General Dmitry Bulgakov has been relieved of the post of deputy minister of defence" and will be replaced by Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, 60, the defence ministry said.

The voting on whether Russia should annex four regions of Ukraine started on Friday, dramatically raising the stakes seven months after Moscow's troops invaded.

US President Joe Biden has dismissed the referendums as a "sham... a false pretext to try to annex parts of Ukraine by force in flagrant violation of international law".

Even Beijing, Moscow's closest ally since the war began in February, reacted. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi - in comments made to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba at the UN General Assembly on Friday - said the "sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected".

The voting is being held in Russian-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk in the east, and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.

For four days, the authorities are going door-to-door to collect votes. Polling stations then open on Tuesday for residents to cast ballots on the final day.

"Ultimately, things are moving towards the restoration of the Soviet Union. The referendum is one step towards this," Leonid, a 59-year-old military official, told AFP.

The four regions' integration into Russia would represent a major escalation of the conflict as Moscow would consider any military move there as an attack on its own territory.

Ukrainian forces said they were clawing back territory from Moscow-backed separatists in the very lands Russia wants to assimilate. The snap referendums were announced just last week, after a Ukrainian counter-offensive seized most of the north-east Kharkiv region - bringing hundreds of settlements back under Kyiv's control after months of Russian occupation.

BLOOMBERG, AFP, REUTERS