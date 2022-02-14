Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv; US withdraws troops

MELBOURNE • Australia yesterday said it was evacuating its embassy in Kyiv as the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border deteriorated quickly, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on China not to remain "chillingly silent" on the crisis.

The United States and Europe have stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine, while the Kremlin, jostling for more influence in post-Cold War Europe, has rejected a joint European Union-Nato diplomatic response to its demands to reduce tensions as disrespectful.

Australia's embassy staff in Kyiv were directed to a temporary office in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, around 70km from the border with Poland, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said.

"We continue to advise Australians to leave Ukraine immediately by commercial means," she added.

Mr Morrison said that the situation "is reaching a very dangerous stage", and that "the autocratic unilateral actions of Russia to be threatening and bullying Ukraine" are "completely and utterly unacceptable".

Mr Morrison, whose government has frigid ties with China, also called on Beijing to speak up for Ukraine, after China criticised a Quad meeting of the US, Australian, Japanese and Indian foreign ministers in Melbourne last week.

"The Chinese government is happy to criticise Australia... yet remains chillingly silent on Russian troops amassing on the Ukrainian border," he said.

"The coalition of autocracies that we are seeing, seeking to bully other countries, is not something that Australia ever takes a light position on."

The US on Saturday ordered all non-emergency Kyiv embassy staff to leave Ukraine, and said it was withdrawing nearly all of its soldiers from the country as well.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin "has ordered the temporary repositioning of the 160 members of the Florida National Guard" who were in the country "advising and mentoring Ukrainian forces", Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

The troops - who Mr Kirby said were being withdrawn "with the safety and security of our personnel foremost in mind" - will be repositioned "elsewhere in Europe".

Reservists from the US National Guard have been advising and training Ukraine's army alongside soldiers from other Nato countries since 2015.

"This repositioning does not signify a change in our determination to support Ukraine's Armed Forces, but will provide flexibility in assuring allies and deterring aggression," Mr Kirby said.

The US State Department had last Friday already urged all private US citizens to get out of the country within 48 hours.

In Europe, the Netherlands joined several other nations in the region, including Belgium, Germany and Italy, in calling for its citizens to leave Ukraine and advising against travel to the country.

Dutch carrier KLM on Saturday said it was suspending flights to Ukraine, following "a comprehensive security analysis". "There will be no flights in Ukrainian airspace until further notice," it said.

Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, said the country saw no point in closing its airspace. The Infrastructure Ministry said airlines were continuing to operate "without any restrictions".

Weeks of tensions, during which Russia has surrounded its western neighbour with more than 100,000 troops, intensified last week when the Kremlin launched its biggest naval drills in years across the Black Sea.

Washington has issued its most dire warning yet that Russia had assembled enough forces to launch a serious assault.

"Our view that military action could occur any day now, and could occur before the end of the Olympics, is only growing in terms of its robustness," US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned on Friday.

