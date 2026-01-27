Straitstimes.com header logo

At least two injured in Russian attack on dwellings, school in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

Jan 26 - Russian forces on Monday launched a drone and missile attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, hitting apartment buildings, a school and a kindergarten and injuring at least two people, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

Unofficial Telegram channels posted pictures showing the city, a frequent Russian target located 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border, had been plunged into darkness.

In Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's home town to the southeast of Kharkiv, the head of the industrial city's military administration said Russian drones hit a high-rise apartment building.

Oleksandr Vilkul, writing on Telegram, said the impact had triggered a fire, but gave no immediate indication of any casualties.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports and there was no immediate reaction from Russian officials. REUTERS

See more on

Drones

Telegram

Buildings

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.