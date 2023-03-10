At least six dead after shooting in Hamburg: Media

BERLIN -Several people have been killed or seriously injured in a shooting at a church in the northern German city of Hamburg, with the motive for the attack unclear, police said on Thursday.

The Bild newspaper reported that seven people were dead and eight more injured in the shooting, which it said took place in a Jehovah’s Witness church.

“Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally. We are on site with a large contingent of forces,” said Hamburg police on Twitter.

The police alerted people to an “extreme danger” in the area using a catastrophe warning app.

Residents must stay indoors and avoid the area, police said, adding that streets surrounding the church have been cordoned off.

Broadcaster NDR quoted a police spokesperson saying that at about 9pm local time (4am Singapore time), one or several unknown perpetrators shot at people in a church.

“The dead people all have gunshot wounds,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The gunman is believed to be among several dead found in the building, police said. “We have no indications of a perpetrator on the run,” a spokesman at the scene said, adding that investigators instead have “indications that a perpetrator may have been in the building and may be even among the dead.” REUTERS, AFP