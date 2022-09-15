At least 99 killed in Azerbaijan and Armenia border clashes

BAKU - Azerbaijan and Armenia have resumed fighting at their border despite appeals from the US and France for them to respect a Russia-brokered ceasefire, resulting in the worst death toll since a 2020 war.

Azerbaijani forces fired artillery and other large-calibre weapons towards southern Armenian towns including Jermuk from the early morning, Armenia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

Armenia targeted troop positions in the Kalbacar and Lachin districts of Azerbaijan, the Defence Ministry in Baku said.

At least 99 soldiers on both sides were reported killed on Tuesday in fighting that the Caucasus states blamed each other for starting.

The clashes are the worst since thousands of troops died in a 44-day war over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh that was halted in November 2020 when Russian President Vladimir Putin negotiated a truce.

The conflict has erupted at a time when Russia is distracted by Mr Putin's invasion of Ukraine, where his troops have been forced to retreat under pressure from a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Meanwhile, in two other former Soviet republics, Kyrgyzstan's border force reported fresh clashes on its border with Tajikistan throughout Wednesday following an overnight firefight that left at least one dead, Russian news agencies reported, citing officials.

The two landlocked Central Asian nations - both allies of Russia - have had strained relations for years and border skirmishes are not uncommon. Tajikistan said one of its border guards had died in the overnight clashes, with others injured. Throughout Wednesday, Kyrgyzstan's border service continued to report new firefights at points along its border with Tajikistan in the country's western Batken region.

While Azerbaijan and Armenia have held talks to try to delineate their common border and open up transport routes as part of the truce, they have yet to reach a final peace agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a phone call on Tuesday, told Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev that there is an urgent need to end the hostilities and respect the ceasefire, according to an Elysee statement. France intends to raise the crisis at the United Nations Security Council, where it is the current president.

The US State Department called for an immediate ceasefire while pointing the finger at Azerbaijan for attacks on Armenian territory.

"We have seen significant evidence of Azerbaijani shelling inside Armenia and significant damage to Armenian infrastructure," spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

