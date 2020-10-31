At least 6 killed after strong earthquake rocks Turkey

Rescuers searching for survivors of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea yesterday. At least six people were killed and over 200 injured when the 7.0-magnitude temblor sent buildings crashing down and set off tidal waves, which slammed into coastal areas and nearby Greek islands. Witnesses said people ran out onto the streets in a panic in Izmir city. Some neighbourhoods were deluged with surging seawater, which swept a flood of debris inland and left fish stranded as it receded. There were various reports of collapsed buildings with people stuck in the rubble in some districts of the coastal province of Izmir, one of Turkey's main tourist regions, and partial damage to property in other provinces, Turkish officials said.