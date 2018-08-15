At least 35 killed after Italian bridge collapses

Rescuers at work amid the rubble after a large section of a motorway bridge collapsed during a rainstorm yesterday in the northern Italian city of Genoa. Sky Italia television said four people had been pulled from the rubble.
Rescuers at work amid the rubble after a large section of a motorway bridge collapsed during a rainstorm yesterday in the northern Italian city of Genoa. Sky Italia television said four people had been pulled from the rubble.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
31 min ago

At least 35 people were killed when a large section of an Italian motorway bridge collapsed during a rainstorm yesterday.

A 50m-high section of the bridge in the port city of Genoa, including one set of the supports that tower above it, crashed down onto the roof of a factory and other buildings, crushing vehicles below and plunging huge slabs of reinforced concrete into the nearby riverbed.

The head of the civil protection agency, Mr Angelo Borrelli, said there were 30 to 35 vehicles on the bridge when the middle section came down, including three lorries.

About 200 firefighters were on the scene, the fire service said, and Sky Italia television said four people had been pulled from the rubble.

The Morandi Bridge was built in the late 1960s.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 15, 2018, with the headline 'At least 35 killed after Italian bridge collapses'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

A-Lin and Power Station sing live at sea
Asia’s top medical and healthcare exhibition returns
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!