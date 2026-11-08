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At least 21 dead after migrant boat sinks off Senegal coast, government says

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DAKAR, Nov 8 - At least 21 people have died after a boat carrying migrants sank off the Senegalese coast, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

• Authorities had rescued one survivor and found 21 bodies as of Saturday evening, the ministry said in a statement on X

• The accident occurred off Kebemer, a town about 180 km north of Dakar

• Search and rescue operations were continuing as authorities looked for possible additional survivors

• The boat was carrying people seeking to migrate irregularly, the statement said. It did not say how many were on board

• Thousands of people have died in recent years attempting to reach Spain's Canary Islands from West Africa, including 635 in the first five months of this year, according to migrant rights group Walking Borders REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.