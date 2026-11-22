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At least 14 people missing after Russian drone hit building in Kyiv region, Zelenskiy says

KYIV, Nov 22 - At least 14 people may still be trapped under the rubble of a residential building that was struck by a Russian drone on Sunday morning in Ukraine's Kyiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

"Part of a five-story apartment building has collapsed following a Russian drone attack. I thank our first responders for acting quickly: nine people have already been evacuated, and the fire has been contained," Zelenskiy said on X.

Local officials said two people, including a teenager, were injured.

Emergency service footage showed rescuers searching through a large pile of rubble, helping residents descend from the damaged building by ladder and crane platform. REUTERS