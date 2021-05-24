At least 13 killed, three badly hurt in Italian cable car crash

ROME • At least 13 people died and three were seriously injured yesterday when a cable car linking Italy's Lake Maggiore with a nearby mountain in the Alps plunged 20m to the ground, local officials and rescuers said.

The Stresa-Mottarone cable car takes tourists and locals from the town on Lake Maggiore, almost 1,400m above sea level, to the top of the Mottarone mountain in 20 minutes.

"We are devastated, in pain," Ms Marcella Severino, Stresa's mayor, told national broadcaster RAI.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi voiced his condolences to the families of the victims, "with a special thought" for the children who were injured.

The accident happened as the cable car was travelling up the mountain, with the cabin dropping some 20m and rolling several times down the steep slopes before it was stopped by trees, Ms Severino said.

People hiking on the mountain heard a loud hiss just before the crash, she said, adding that it was believed to have been caused by one of the cables breaking.

The infrastructure ministry said the accident occurred around 12.30pm local time as the cabin was about 100m from the summit.

A call came just after midday, Italy's alpine rescue service said, adding that the cable car was "crumpled" in the woods and that two children, aged nine and five, had been taken by helicopter to a paediatric hospital in the nearby city of Turin.

Fire service images show debris from the white and red cabin in a steep wooded area where access appeared difficult.

Ms Severino told Sky television that some of the victims had been found trapped inside the car, with others thrown out into the woods.

Another injured person, an adult, had also been taken to hospital by helicopter, she said.

Coroners had started identifying the victims, who included foreign nationals, she added, without giving further details.

Mr Luca Cari, a fire brigade spokesman, said it was still not clear how many people were in the cable car. "Our teams are still pulling bodies out," he said.

The Stresa-Mottarone cable car had only recently reopened following the gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions in the region.

The Mottarone peak is popular among tourists because of its panoramic views of Lake Maggiore and its picturesque islands as well as the vista of the surrounding Alps.



A photo taken by Italian news agency Ansa yesterday showing the white and red cabin that crashed in a steep wooded area where access appeared difficult. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



The cable car service first opened in August 1970 after almost three years of works to replace a cog railway, its website said.

The dual cable system is split into two sections, just over 2km between Stresa and Alpino and another 3km between Alpino and Mottarone. It comprises two cars - in alternate directions - with each one carrying up to 40 passengers.

Ms Severino said that important maintenance works, including changing the cables, had been carried out in recent years.

"All of this is hard to believe," the mayor said of the tragedy.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE