KYIV (AFP) - At least 10 people were killed and 15 were wounded in a Russian strike on a coke plant in the east Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, the local governor said on social media on Tuesday (May 4).

"At least ten killed and 15 wounded, the consequences of the shelling of the Avdiivka coke plant by the Russian occupiers," the governor of the Donetsk region, Mr Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on Telegram.

He warned that the number of victims may rise.