At least 10 die in Bulgarian motorway pile-up

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SOFIA, Nov 10 - At least 10 people died in a traffic accident involving dozens of vehicles on both sides of a foggy stretch of highway in southeastern Bulgaria on Tuesday, the BTA news agency reported, citing a local governor.

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews rushed to the scene where images on local media showed cars and trucks piled up across both sides of the road, many overturned, crushed or veered off the side.

Yambol Regional Governor Georgi Chalakov told BTA news agency that at least 10 people were killed and about 50 vehicles were involved.

Chief Inspector Todor Mishinev from the Yambol Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Nova TV that some people were still trapped in their cars.

"Right now, the priority is rescue operations. Once they are completed, the procedural and investigative actions will be carried out," he said.

Some 27 injured people were taken to regional hospitals, BTA reported.

. REUTERS