AstraZeneca says jab can stop severe illness from S. Africa strain

LONDON • British drugmaker AstraZeneca has said it believes its Covid-19 vaccine developed with the University of Oxford could protect against severe disease caused by the South African variant of the virus.

AstraZeneca confirmed on Saturday that early data from a small trial, first reported by the Financial Times, has shown limited efficacy for the vaccine against mild disease primarily due to this variant.

"We do believe our vaccine could protect against severe disease, as neutralising antibody activity is equivalent to that of other Covid-19 vaccines that have demonstrated activity against more severe disease, particularly when the dosing interval is optimised to eight to 12 weeks," a spokesman said in a statement.

While none of the participants in the study died or was hospitalised, "a two-dose regimen of (the vaccine) did not show protection against mild-moderate Covid-19" due to the South African variant, the Financial Times cited the study as saying.

The study said efficacy against severe Covid-19 cases, hospitalisation and deaths was not yet determined.

The study, with a relative small sample size of more than 2,000 individuals, has not yet been peer-reviewed, the newspaper said.

Patients in the randomised, double-blind study had a median age of 31.

The variant first identified in South Africa is emerging as a key threat to the world's prospects for ending the pandemic as countries roll out initial vaccine doses.

Although vaccine makers said their shots appear to maintain effectiveness against the British variant, pharmaceutical companies are racing to develop booster shots against new variants as the virus evolves.

AstraZeneca declined to comment to the Financial Times and referred questions to its co-developer Oxford.

Oxford declined to comment on the results of the study to the newspaper, but said it is working with partners, including in South Africa, to evaluate the effects of new variants.

Earlier last week, AstraZeneca's executive vice-president for biopharmaceutical research scaled back expectations for how the vaccine would work against the South African variant.

"We're not going to be surprised to see reduced efficacy," Dr Mene Pangalos said. "It's to be expected that there will be reduced activity."

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG