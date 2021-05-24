AstraZeneca, Pfizer 'highly effective' against variant first detected in India

LONDON • Coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca have been shown to work against a variant first identified in India, according to a study by Public Health England.

Two doses of the Covid-19 vaccines were highly effective against the B16172 strain first detected in India, said the agency under the Department of Health and Social Care.

There was minimal difference with how the inoculations work on a B117 variant detected in Kent.

"We expect the vaccines to be even more effective at preventing hospitalisation and death," said Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at Public Health England.

"So it is vital to get both doses to gain maximum protection against all existing and emerging variants."

The results are likely to boost the British government's plan to end its lockdown on June 21 even as cases of the variant have been rising rapidly.

The study, conducted from April 5 to May 16, found that the Pfizer-BioNTech shot was 88 per cent effective against the B16172 variant two weeks after the second dose. Two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were 60 per cent effective against the same variant.

The difference may be explained by the fact that the roll-out of second doses of AstraZeneca came later than for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Public Health England said.

There is also data showing that the AstraZeneca inoculation takes longer to reach maximum effectiveness, said the agency.

When compared with the effectiveness against the B117 variant which is Britain's dominant Covid-19 variant, Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine is 93 per cent effective while AstraZeneca's vaccine is 66 per cent effective.

"I'm increasingly confident that we're on track for the road map, because this data shows that the vaccine, after two doses, works just as effectively (against the variant first detected in India)," said Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Britain has rolled out Europe's fastest vaccination programme so far but it has faced a new challenge from the spread of the variant first found in India.

Data published on Saturday showed that new Covid-19 cases reported in Britain rose by 10.5 per cent in the seven days to May 22, although it remained a fraction of levels seen earlier this year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson this month ordered an acceleration of remaining second doses to people aged over 50 and people who are clinically vulnerable.

Public Health England said a first dose of both vaccines was 33 per cent effective against symptomatic disease from B16172 after three weeks, lower than its 50 per cent effectiveness against B117.

Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine is one of two being administered in Singapore. The other is Moderna. New research carried out by US scientists also found that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines should remain highly effective against the two variants first identified in India.

The lab-based study was carried out by the New York University (NYU) Grossman School of Medicine and NYU Langone centre and is considered preliminary because it has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

The researchers first took blood from people who were vaccinated with either of the two shots, which are predominant in the United States and have been given to more than 150 million Americans.

They then exposed these samples in a lab to engineered pseudovirus particles that contained mutations in the "spike" region of the coronavirus, which were particular to either the B1617 or B1618 variants.

Finally, that mixture was exposed to lab-grown cells, to see how many would become infected.

Overall, for B1617, they found an almost fourfold reduction in the amount of neutralising antibodies.

For B1618, the reduction was around threefold.

"In other words, some of the antibodies now don't work any more against the variants, but you still have a lot of antibodies that do work against the variants," said senior author Nathaniel Landau.

"There's enough that do work that we believe that the vaccines will be highly protective."

Such lab investigation, however, cannot predict what the real-world efficacy might look like.

That will have to be investigated through other studies.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE