Asian tourists expected to boost Swiss tourism in 2023

ZURICH - Asian travellers are expected to support the recovery of the Swiss tourism industry in 2023, after American visitors pulled the sector out of its pandemic doldrums in 2022, said the Swiss national tourism association on Thursday.

The number of foreign visitors to Switzerland’s mountains, lakes and cities collapsed in 2020 and 2021 as countries imposed travel restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

But overnight stays in Switzerland increased 29 per cent in 2022 to just below 2019 levels as restrictions were lifted.

A marketing campaign featuring Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway and tennis legend Roger Federer also paid off.

American visitors more than doubled in 2022 compared with in 2021, boosted by the appreciation of the US dollar, which made Swiss destinations more affordable.

Now, Swiss Tourism expects visitor numbers to Switzerland to stabilise in 2023, before rising again in 2024 and 2025.

“2023 is going to be the return of the Asian markets; Americans and Europeans have already returned in 2022,” said Mr Martin Nydegger, director of Switzerland Tourism.

“In 2023 it’s going to be the battle for Asian attention. We see the rise of South-east Asia, the Gulf states, and we feel that the Chinese market is going to change its travel patterns,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of a press event in Zurich.

Chinese tourists are looking for more nature and outdoor activities, Mr Nydegger said.

He added that they are also travelling in smaller groups and more to single countries than visiting several on one trip.

Overnight stays by Chinese tourists increased markedly in 2023, according to government statistics published on Thursday, but were still only around a fifth of 2019 levels.