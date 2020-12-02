Asean, EU upgrade ties to strategic partnership

Asean and the European Union have formally elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership, after foreign ministers from both groupings met yesterday.

The virtual Asean-EU Ministerial Meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, and attended by the 10 Asean foreign ministers and officials from 27 EU members, 22 of them ministerial level.

Dr Balakrishnan highlighted the need for Asean and the EU to show leadership, step up cooperation and deliver tangible benefits to people from both regions.

The ministers reiterated their commitment to vaccine multilateralism and support for the World Health Organisation to ensure fair, equitable and affordable access to safe and effective vaccines. They also agreed to conclude a comprehensive air transport agreement and work towards an Asean-EU free trade agreement (FTA).

Dr Balakrishnan said an ambitious region-to-region FTA would send a strong signal of both sides' shared commitment to a rules-based multilateral trading system and the World Trade Organisation. He also believes both regions are committed to upholding the rule of law, including freedom of navigation and overflight and the peaceful settlement of disputes. They can also cooperate on a green and sustainable recovery, and integrate their markets for green finance products, he added.