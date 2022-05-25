Panel optimistic about growth prospects

Optimism about Asean's progress and potential for growth remains strong despite pressures in terms of the United States and China vying for the attention of countries in the region and the war in Ukraine slowing economic recovery and disrupting supply chains. This was the view of panellists at the Strategic Outlook for Asean discussion jointly organised by The Straits Times and the World Economic Forum yesterday.

The key would be to get "the balance right between being a thriving region and the theatre of tensions", said ST editor Warren Fernandez, who moderated the session.

