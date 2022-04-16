As war shifts east, some Ukrainians return home

KYIV • As Russian forces shift their military focus to the east, some Ukrainians who fled their homes early in the invasion are venturing back to see what is left of their lives and whether they can start to rebuild.

Ms Daryna Tarasenko, a 27-year-old photographer who left her Kyiv apartment on the day of the Feb 24 attack, returned last week after spending a month in a Romanian border town to find her home undamaged.

"The main reason was homesickness," Ms Tarasenko said by phone after travelling more than 700km back to the capital with her husband and dog. "I even missed my dishes at home."

Seven weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin's tanks stormed across Ukraine's borders, more than 4.6 million people have fled abroad and well over 10 million have sought refuge in the nation's more secure cities and towns.

Migration experts are calling it the most dramatic movement of people since World War II. While the overall exodus is climbing at a slower pace, and fresh refugees are fleeing the intensifying assault on the eastern Donbass region, more and more Ukrainians are returning to areas where they think they can hold out - from within and outside the country.

The number of those crossing back over the Ukrainian border has trebled to about 30,000 a day, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said in a briefing on Tuesday.

That figure includes a higher number of women, children and the elderly, in contrast to the first days of the war when counter-migration involved mostly men heading home to join the fight.

More than 870,000 Ukrainians have made the trek back home overall, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Thursday.

Kyiv, the capital whose pre-war population was 2.9 million - and President Putin's primary target at the outset - has remained largely intact. The worst damage was in towns surrounding the city, where Russian troops left a path of destruction, including hundreds of people apparently massacred, as they withdrew to the north.

The local authorities are cautioning against returning to those areas, citing the risk of booby traps and unexploded ordnance, as well as a resumption of Russian air strikes or missile attacks.

Activist Karina Patsiomkina, who spent the first weeks of the war with friends in Kyiv and in the western city of Lviv, defied the warnings to return to her home in Bucha, the settlement west of the capital where the authorities found Russian troops had left the streets strewn with corpses, triggering accusations of war crimes.

There, the destruction is complete, and those whose houses are still standing have no electricity, gas or other services.

"I sleep under two blankets and I light my room with a candle," Ms Patsiomkina said in an interview over Telegram.

Returnees to Ukraine remain the exception. Poland, which is hosting the vast majority of Ukrainian refugees, is still registering a net influx.

With Mr Putin this week dousing hopes of a diplomatic settlement and vowing to continue the war, nobody is betting on an end to the conflict in the near future, making it a risky bet for those opting to wait it out at home under threat of attack.

But for people like Ms Tara-senko in Kyiv, finding her apartment intact was worth the return. Clients are even booking photo sessions with her, she said.

On coming home, she thought she had left a light on, only to find that it was the sunlight flooding the flat. And instead of the stench of rotten food, she found the scent of fresh linen - a load of wash she had hung to dry before her frantic escape. "Of course I had tears in my eyes," she said.

