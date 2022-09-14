As war began, Putin 'rejected a Ukraine peace deal recommended by his aide'

PARIS - Mr Vladimir Putin's chief envoy on Ukraine told the Russian leader as the war began that he had struck a provisional deal with Kyiv that would satisfy Russia's demand that Ukraine stay out of Nato, but Mr Putin rejected it and pressed ahead with his military campaign, according to three people close to the Russian leadership.

The Ukrainian-born envoy, Mr Dmitry Kozak, told Mr Putin that he believed the deal he hammered out removed the need for Russia to pursue a large-scale occupation of Ukraine, according to these sources.

Mr Putin repeatedly asserted prior to the war that Nato and its military infrastructure were creeping closer to Russia's borders by accepting new members from eastern Europe, and that the alliance was now preparing to bring Ukraine into its orbit too.

That represented an existential threat to Russia, said Mr Putin, forcing him to react.

But, despite earlier backing the negotiations, Mr Putin made it clear when presented with Mr Kozak's deal that the concessions negotiated by his aide did not go far enough, and that he expanded his objectives to include annexing swathes of Ukrainian territory, the sources said.

The upshot: The deal was dropped.

Asked about Reuters findings, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "That has absolutely no relation to reality. No such thing ever happened. It is absolutely incorrect information."

Mr Kozak did not respond to requests for comment sent via the Kremlin.

Putin just kept moving the border

Mr Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, said Russia used the negotiations as a smokescreen to prepare for its invasion, but he did not respond to questions about the substance of the talks nor confirm that a preliminary deal was reached.

"Today, we clearly understand that the Russian side has never been interested in a peaceful settlement," Mr Podolyak said.

Two of the three sources said a push to get the deal finalised occurred immediately after Russia's Feb 24 invasion. Within days, Mr Kozak believed he had Ukraine's agreement to the main terms Russia was seeking and recommended to Mr Putin that he sign an agreement, the sources said.

"After Feb 24, Kozak was given carte blanche: They gave him the green light; he got the deal. He brought it back, and they told him to clear off. Everything was cancelled. Mr Putin simply changed the plan as he went along," said one of the sources close to the Russian leadership.

The third source - who was told about the events by people who were briefed on the discussions between Mr Kozak and Mr Putin - differed on the timing, saying Mr Kozak proposed the deal to Mr Putin, and had it rejected, just before the invasion.