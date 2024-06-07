News analysis

As Ukraine war creeps onto Russian soil, risk of retaliatory strikes against Kyiv’s backers grows

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
The remains of Rubizhne, a devastated village in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
Jun 07, 2024, 05:10 PM
Published
Jun 07, 2024, 04:15 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON – US President Joe Biden’s recent decision to allow Ukraine to use American-supplied weapons to hit deep inside Russia’s territory has drawn a predictably sharp response from Moscow.

At a June 5 press conference that foreign journalists were explicitly invited to so his message could be heard loud and clear around the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that if Ukraine persists in hitting at his country’s territory with Western-made long-range weapons, Moscow may retaliate with strikes of its own on the territory of Kyiv’s Western backers.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top