As Ukraine war creeps onto Russian soil, risk of retaliatory strikes against Kyiv’s backers grows

LONDON – US President Joe Biden’s recent decision to allow Ukraine to use American-supplied weapons to hit deep inside Russia’s territory has drawn a predictably sharp response from Moscow.

At a June 5 press conference that foreign journalists were explicitly invited to so his message could be heard loud and clear around the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that if Ukraine persists in hitting at his country’s territory with Western-made long-range weapons, Moscow may retaliate with strikes of its own on the territory of Kyiv’s Western backers.