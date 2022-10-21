As Liz Truss heads for the exit, memes continue to plague her path

In the end, the lettuce won.

Ms Liz Truss’ truncated term as Britain’s prime minister will perhaps be remembered not only for the political and financial upheavals it created in its wake, but also for the endless stream of mockery that shadowed it.

That a lasting image of her is one where she loses to a rotting vegetable in a mean-spirited publicity stunt set up by a British tabloid is sealing her place in history as a promising leader and disrupter who, in just 45 days in office, devolved into a rich source of memes.

The lettuce memes were particularly relentless.