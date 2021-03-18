Dutch PM Mark Rutte leads parliamentary election in first exit poll

AMSTERDAM (REUTERS) – Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was on track to win a fourth term in office on Wednesday (March 17), with his conservative party leading a first exit poll in elections dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rutte’s VVD party was projected to take 35 out 150 seats in the lower house, a clear mandate to form a new coalition government.

The pro-EU, centre-left D-66 was seen coming in second place at 27 seats, the exit poll showed.

The initial numbers from the poll indicated that Rutte will need to form a coalition with at least two other parties to get a majority of 76 seats in parliament.

Among major parties, the anti-Islam Freedom Party of lawmaker Geert Wilders was set to lose 3 seats, coalition member Christian Democrats lost 5, and Labour was flat.

The Netherlands is one of the first major European Union economies to hold elections during the Covid-19 crisis, and voting was held over three days to prevent spreading of the virus, which has killed more than 16,000 people in the nation of 17 million.

With a night-time curfew in place due to continuing high infection rates, and a ban on public gatherings during the day, the campaign was conducted mostly through television debates.

By the end of the afternoon turnout was 81 per cent, compared to 82 per cent four years ago.

However, in this election, elderly voters were permitted to use mail-in ballots, and polls opened two days early to allow for social distancing.