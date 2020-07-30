Artwork set to make big impact

A visitor crossing a floor covered with to-scale images of bombs from World War I to the present day, during a photo call to promote History Of Bombs, an artwork by artist Ai Weiwei at the Imperial War Museum London yesterday. History Of Bombs is an "artwork about incalculable destruction in the form of an encyclopaedic collection of bombs and missiles", notes a review with a five-star rating in The Guardian newspaper. According to the museum's website, the atrium has been given over to a single artist for the first time in the history of the building. History Of Bombs will be on display from Aug 1 to May 24 next year.