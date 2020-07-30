A visitor crossing a floor covered with to-scale images of bombs from World War I to the present day, during a photo call to promote History Of Bombs, an artwork by artist Ai Weiwei at the Imperial War Museum London yesterday. History Of Bombs is an "artwork about incalculable destruction in the form of an encyclopaedic collection of bombs and missiles", notes a review with a five-star rating in The Guardian newspaper. According to the museum's website, the atrium has been given over to a single artist for the first time in the history of the building. History Of Bombs will be on display from Aug 1 to May 24 next year.
Artwork set to make big impact
Published54 min ago
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to The Straits Times and more at S$ 0.99/month.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month
Get unlimited access at $0.99/month*
Latest headlines and exclusive stories
In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
*Terms and conditions apply.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 30, 2020, with the headline 'Artwork set to make big impact'. Print Edition | Subscribe