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Arrests in Barcelona after ‘anti-system’ rioters loot shops, set fires

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Riot police stand guard during a student-organised protest at Plaza Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, on Oct 24.

Riot police stand guard during a student-organised protest at Plaza Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, on Oct 24.

PHOTO: EPA

  • Barcelona police arrested 100 people after anti-system rioters looted shops and started fires near Plaça de Catalunya, a busy area for tourists and shoppers.
  • Catalonia's interior minister Núria Parlon said about 25% of those arrested were minors, with more than 30 fires and 14 shops vandalised or looted.
  • Mayor Jaume Collboni said the vandalism “will not go unpunished”, and parents of any minors involved could face legal action.

AI generated

BARCELONA - A total of 100 people were arrested in Barcelona on the evening of Oct 24 after hooded demonstrators who participated in an anti-establishment rally looted shops and set fire to street furniture around the city's central Plaza de Catalunyana.

Núria Parlon, the interior minister for the Spanish region of Catalonia, said around 25% of those arrested were minors. More than 30 fires were set and 14 stores vandalised or looted in a part of town popular with tourists and weekend shoppers, she added.

Demonstrators were called in social media posts to a movement "against the system”. The posts also used the slogan "Institut Indignats", a translation of the movement "Lyceés Indignés" which was used to rally students who have protested in France in recent weeks. In English, the phrases translate as "Indignant High School Student."

Social media videos show people trapped inside shops including department store El Corte Ingles after shutters were lowered to prevent looting. Other posts showed hooded demonstrators dressed in black kicking in shop windows and making off with goods, in some cases encouraged by online viewers.

Barcelona Mayor Jaume Collboni said acts of vandalism in the city "will not go unpunished", including legal consequences for the guardians of any minors involved. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.