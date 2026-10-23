Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Around 150,000 rally in Belgrade as Serbia heads to pivotal poll

Supporters of the electoral list "Student List - Students Win" attend a final campaign rally at Slavija Square in Belgrade, Serbia, on Oct 22.

BELGRADE – Around 150,000 supporters of Serbia’s opposition student movement rallied in central Belgrade on Oct 22, seeking to oust the party of veteran leader Aleksandar Vucic in crunch parliamentary elections this weekend.

The Student List, a leaderless movement of student-backed candidates, wants to end more than 14 years of rule by Vucic’s right-wing populist Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) in the Oct 25 vote.

It is the biggest threat Vucic has faced and civil society groups have warned the poll campaign has been marred by intimidation, arrests, attacks, misuse of public resources and a distorted media environment.

“I came to support the Student List because young people finally gave me hope that it is possible to live in a normal country,” 47-year-old Marija Nedeljkovic Radic told AFP as she arrived for the students’ rally.

“Really, for the first time in my life, I believe that it is possible.”

Around 150,000 people gathered at the Student List rally in the evening on Oct 22 in Belgrade, the independent crowd size monitoring group the Archive of Public Gatherings said in a post on X.

The vote comes after nearly two years of student-led protests sparked by the 2024 collapse of a canopy at the newly renovated Novi Sad railway station that killed 16 people.

The tragedy, widely blamed on corruption, triggered some of Serbia’s largest protests since the fall of strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 2000.

The anti-corruption movement, led by university students, snowballed from demands for a transparent investigation into the tragedy into calls for an early election.

Waving “students are winning” flags, chanting, and blowing whistles, students and their supporters marched through Belgrade before converging on Slavija Square, the site of some of their biggest protests.

They filled the square and the surrounding streets, according to AFP reporters.

“We are putting an end to 14 years of humiliation, chaos and betrayal, and to decades of putting personal and party interests above yours,” university professor Jugoslav Gasic, one of 250 candidates on the Student List, told the crowd who chanted “Victory, victory!”

“You deserve better, and we know how to deliver it. Students are winning!”

The rally ended with the candidates stepping down from the stage into the crowd while holding the Serbian constitution in their hands before dancing a traditional folk dance with supporters.

Vucic defiant

Vucic has dominated Serbian politics for over a decade, serving as either prime minister or president.

Amid mounting pressure, Vucic announced the snap vote in September, setting up his biggest electoral challenge since his party took power in 2012.

Vucic, who addressed supporters at a sports hall in the capital on Oct 22, has regularly accused the student movement of being a foreign-funded coup attempt.

“Let us never forget how they tried to bring down our state. Let us always protect and defend it,” said the 56-year-old, who resigned to run for prime minister.

“Let us go out and defeat them! Defeat them decisively!” he said before white ticker tape and balloons showered the crowd.

Many of the 250 candidates of the Student List running for the 250-seat Parliament are drawn from academia or are deliberate political outsiders.

The movement has a broad platform, but at its core is a pledge to fight corruption.

Serbia lacks reliable independent polling, and surveys have produced widely differing results.

Political scientist Dusan Vucicevic from Belgrade University told AFP it was difficult to predict an outcome but expected students to win more than 40% of the vote, a result significantly larger than any opposition list since SNS came to power.

Threats, intimidation

Days before the vote, Serbian civil society groups warned that conditions for “free and fair elections” were lacking.

“This assessment is not based on isolated incidents, opposition claims or political disagreement with the government,” a joint statement by 24 organisations said.

“It is supported by documented findings from independent Serbian organisations working in different fields.”

On Oct 21, Belgrade prosecutors questioned six people arrested on suspicion of plotting “violence, riots and attacks” on election day.

Reports of threats and intimidation targeting student demonstrators have grown in recent months, but their rallies have remained largely peaceful since they began.

“I’ve been following this fight since the very beginning,” 35-year-old student rally attendee Igor said.

“Today is the last rally, and it’s important that we all come here to send a message of love and peace and that we see each other on the 25th at the polling stations.” AFP