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The age cap of 95 for Arnault is 10 years older than the current limit for his chairman role at Christian Dior.

PARIS - Bernard Arnault, the 77-year-old chief executive officer and chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, can lead the family holding company which controls the luxury goods conglomerate for another 18 years.

The billionaire will be able to stay until the age of 95 as managing general partner of Agache SCA, according to a filing this week issued as part of a previously announced plan to tighten the family’s grip on LVMH.

The strategy includes merging Agache with another LVMH holding company Christian Dior, whose shareholders are due to meet at the end of December to approve the transaction.

The age cap of 95 for Arnault is 10 years older than the current limit for his chairman role at Christian Dior, and for the CEO position held by his 49-year-old son, Antoine.

Following the merger, almost all of the Arnault family’s stake in the group would be held in the single listed entity, Agache.

The limited joint-stock partnership will hold a direct stake in LVMH of 49.76% of the share capital and 65.55% of the voting rights after the latest changes are approved, it said in September.

Known as a societe en commandite par actions, the structure is used by families to cement their grip over a group – legal experts call it a “padlock”.

Arnault has an estimated net worth of about US$130 billion (S$167.9 billion), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He has five children who all work inside LVMH.

The French businessman has previously joked after lifting the age cap of the CEO role at LVMH to 80 from 75 that Warren Buffett – who is 19 years older than Arnault – had asked him why he had not pushed the limit higher.

Buffett, who is 96, stepped down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 2025 .

The age limit of the CEO role Arnault holds at LVMH is now 85. BLOOMBERG